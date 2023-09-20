Both Davenport and Bettendorf will have road closures ahead through the weekend.

Some streets and trails in Davenport will be closed for Sunday, September 24’s TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. Anyone who goes to the Freight House Farmers’ Market will need to access the market from Ripley St. The American Serenade will dock at River Heritage Park. Parking will not be available at that park for anyone planning to watch the marathon.

2023 TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon Bettendorf road closures map (City of Bettendorf)

Sunday’s marathon will also close streets in Bettendorf, expected to be from 7:00-10:30 a.m. for runners to cross the the I-74 bridge from Illinois to Iowa along the bike and pedestrian path. Police officers and volunteers will direct cars through as quickly as possible.

Participants in the full marathon will take the following route:

North on 17th St. to Mississippi Blvd.

West on Mississippi Blvd. to Kimberly Rd.

North on Kimberly Rd. to Lincoln Rd.

East on Lincoln Rd. to 14th St.

South on 14th St. to Alcoa Ave., then back North on 14th St. to Lincoln Rd.

East on Lincoln Rd. to 23rd St.

South on 23rd St. to Central Ave.

West on Central Ave. to 18th St.

South on 18th St. to Mississippi Blvd.

South on 17th St. to George Thuenen Bridge

Cross Bridge to Mississippi River Trail and head toward Davenport

2023 Bettendorf Homecoming Parade road closure map (City of Bettendorf)

Additionally, Bettendorf’s homecoming parade September 21 will follow a different route than usual because of construction at Middle Park. The parade will run from 5:45-7:00 p.m., and the city will close 18th St. from the Bettendorf Middle School entrance to Bettendorf High School‘s north parking lot entrance. The parade will start at the middle school, head north on 18th St. and end at the high school.