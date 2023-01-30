UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:33 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported the area between exit 284, County Road Y40 and I-280, has reopened to traffic.

UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:20 p.m.) The Iowa DOT is reporting the following:

I-80 eastbound: Right shoulder blocked. Between Exit 284: County Road Y40 and I-280 (1 mile west of Davenport). Right shoulder is blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

If you’re planning on crossing the I-80 bridge into Illinois on the way home, you might want to take another route.

Eastbound traffic on the I-80 bridge is backed several miles, thanks to a shoulder blockage due to a stalled vehicle. Drivers are urged to use alternative methods to cross the Mississippi River until the blockage is cleared and traffic resumes normal patterns.

For the latest information on traffic on I-80, click here.