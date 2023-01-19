UPDATE: (January 19, 2023 – 1:12 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported on its website that I-80 westbound has been reopened to traffic.

Westbound traffic on the I-80 bridge is at a standstill due to a traffic accident. A semi was reportedly towing a SUV when the vehicle became detatched and blocked both lanes.

Crews are working to remove the SUV but drivers are urged to use other bridges in the meantime. There is no timetable for when the bridge will be operating with normal traffic flow.

