Drivers passing through a major road in Muscatine can expect traffic delays as crews work to complete the City’s latest project.

Heuer Construction plans to begin work the morning of Tuesday, March 8, to replace a light pole base in the median between Linn and Broadway streets.

Work is expected to continue through Friday, March 11.

The City says a flagger will be present at both ends of the section of the median to direct traffic.

Work will be conducted during daytime hours only for the entire week, with the street opened back up in the evenings.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices and seek alternative routes, if possible.