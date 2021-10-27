Traffic fatality involving UAW striker

A UAW striker was hit and killed near the picket line in Milan early Wednesday morning.

The reported incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive outside of the Milan Parts Distribution in an area where dozens of picketers were gathered. The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed the UAW striker’s death. No name has been released, pending family notification.

Intersection of Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive outside of the Milan Parts Distribution

Black Hawk Fire Protection and Moline Police Department units are on the scene. The Traffic Investigation Unit is at the location, and the intersection has been shut down completely.

In a statement, Deere and Company released the following: “We are saddened by the tragic accident and death of one of our employees who was struck by a vehicle before dawn this morning while crossing the Milan Beltway. All of us at John Deere express our deepest condolences to their family and friends. We have no further details as we await reports from law enforcement.”

