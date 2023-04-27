Construction season continues in Moline!

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that there will be a traffic pattern change starting Monday, May 1 on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) between 16th Street and 35th Street in Moline, weather permitting. The project expansion joint replacement, deck patching and hot-mix asphalt resurfacing of the bridges that carry John Deere Road over 27th Street and I-74. The $7 million project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Eastbound John Deere Road will be reduced to one lane from 27th Street to Interstate 74. The eastbound John Deere Road to southbound I-74 ramp will closed for three weeks. Traffic wanting to access southbound I-74 will have to follow a posted detour route using the interior John Deere Road/I-74 interchange ramps.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. Drivers should consider using alternative routes to avoid the work area, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details here.