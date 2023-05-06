A traffic plan now is in place when the City of Clinton brings the first annual Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival to Clinton’s Riverfront on June 8, 9 and 10, according to a news release.
“With this event, we are expecting large crowds of people from out of town who will be seeking parking and entertainment. Traffic will be much heavier than normal during this festival. We encourage local businesses to be prepared for an increase in patronage during this event,” the release says. “Staff levels, inventory and business hours are a few areas to consider.”
Road/Streets to be completely closed to travel and parking
- 100 Block of 9th Avenue North
- Access for event deliveries and pedestrian access
- Access for pre-paid parking in RV Park and 6th Avenue North Lot
- Riverview Drive: 5th Avenue South to 9th Avenue North
- Except for pre-paid parking
- Roosevelt Street: 9th Avenue North to 11th Avenue North
- Access route for marina parking pass only
- 9th Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina
- Parking along railroad tracks/in railroad right of way
- 100 Block of 6th Avenue North
- 200 Block of 6th Avenue North
- 100 Block of 2nd Avenue South– main pedestrian access
- Including pickle ball courts parking area
- 300 Block of South 1st Street
- Limited to buses/commercial drop-off vehicles only
- 400 block of South 1st Street
- Limited to buses/pre-paid parking entrance only
Roads/Streets with limited or altered traffic routes
- 100-200 Blocks of 5th Avenue South (Downtown Business District)
- Business parking only – 2-hour parking strictly enforced
- Vehicles in violation or parked for concert will be towed.
- 100 block of 3rd Avenue South
- Post office traffic only – enter from 2nd Street
- 100 block of 4th Avenue South
- Business parking only
- No vehicle access to 1st Street
- 4th Avenue South and South 1st Street and 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street
The Festival Grounds will open at 2 p.m. daily, with the first acts taking the stage at 3 p.m. and every hour throughout the festival. It is anticipated that the most traffic congestion at the conclusion of the headliner each night will be about 11:30 p.m., the release says
For festival updates, visit here.
Planned parking for the event is expected in several locations, including pre-paid parking options near the festival grounds, Shuttle Parking service from Lincolnway, and on-street parking is expected as well. Please plan accordingly. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare for this amazing opportunity to showcase our wonderful community!