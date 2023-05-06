A traffic plan now is in place when the City of Clinton brings the first annual Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival to Clinton’s Riverfront on June 8, 9 and 10, according to a news release.

“With this event, we are expecting large crowds of people from out of town who will be seeking parking and entertainment. Traffic will be much heavier than normal during this festival. We encourage local businesses to be prepared for an increase in patronage during this event,” the release says. “Staff levels, inventory and business hours are a few areas to consider.”

Road/Streets to be completely closed to travel and parking

100 Block of 9 th Avenue North Access for event deliveries and pedestrian access Access for pre-paid parking in RV Park and 6 th Avenue North Lot

Avenue North Riverview Drive: 5 th Avenue South to 9 th Avenue North Except for pre-paid parking

Avenue South to 9 Avenue North Roosevelt Street: 9 th Avenue North to 11 th Avenue North Access route for marina parking pass only

Avenue North to 11 Avenue North 9 th Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina

Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina Parking along railroad tracks/in railroad right of way

100 Block of 6 th Avenue North

Avenue North 200 Block of 6 th Avenue North

Avenue North 100 Block of 2 nd Avenue South– main pedestrian access Including pickle ball courts parking area

Avenue South– main pedestrian access 300 Block of South 1 st Street Limited to buses/commercial drop-off vehicles only

Street 400 block of South 1 st Street Limited to buses/pre-paid parking entrance only

Street

Roads/Streets with limited or altered traffic routes

100-200 Blocks of 5 th Avenue South (Downtown Business District) Business parking only – 2-hour parking strictly enforced Vehicles in violation or parked for concert will be towed.

Avenue South (Downtown Business District) 100 block of 3 rd Avenue South Post office traffic only – enter from 2 nd Street

Avenue South 100 block of 4 th Avenue South Business parking only No vehicle access to 1 st Street

Avenue South 4th Avenue South and South 1st Street and 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street

The Festival Grounds will open at 2 p.m. daily, with the first acts taking the stage at 3 p.m. and every hour throughout the festival. It is anticipated that the most traffic congestion at the conclusion of the headliner each night will be about 11:30 p.m., the release says

For festival updates, visit here.

Planned parking for the event is expected in several locations, including pre-paid parking options near the festival grounds, Shuttle Parking service from Lincolnway, and on-street parking is expected as well. Please plan accordingly. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare for this amazing opportunity to showcase our wonderful community!