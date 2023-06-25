Vehicle traffic in the downtown area will be closed or restricted from 7 a.m. June 30 to 8 a.m. July 5, a news release from the City of West Burlington says.

Portions of the streets may be closed and re-opened by the Public Works Department as necessary during this time. Signage will be used to identify the areas of closure. No vehicle traffic is permitted when streets have been closed:

• Broadway Street from Mt. Pleasant Street to Huston Street

• Swan Street from Mt. Pleasant to Wheeler Street

• Glasgow Street from Leffler Street to Broadway Street

• Wheeler Street from Leffler Street to Swan Street

• Leffler Street from Wheeler Street to Mt Pleasant Street

• The 100 and 200 blocks of the North/South alleys between Swan Street and

Leffler Street.

• Autumn Ln. from Huston St. to Van Weiss St. from 7-11 a.m. for the kids bicycle races (on July 4 only)

• Huston Street from West Burlington Avenue to Autumn Lane from 3-6 p.m. for the 4th of July Parade (on July 4 only)

Contact City Administrator Gregg Mandsager at 319-752-5451 with questions, the release says.



