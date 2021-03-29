Traffic stop for loud exhaust leads to drug arrest

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at Smith Street and Old U.S. Route 34 in Gulfport, Illinois, for a loud exhaust.

A background check of the driver, Linda A. Coleman, 39, of Denmark, Iowa, revealed she had a valid Mercer County warrant for theft. After searching the car, the deputy found methamphetamine.

Coleman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and for the warrant. She was taken to the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing for the felony drug charge. The warrant has a bond of $2,000.