Two individuals from Illinois with valid warrants were arrested after being pulled over during a traffic stop earlier this week in Jo Daviess County.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop around 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Thoren Road and South Goodhope Road, rural Stockton, Ill.

Timothy M. Wills, 34, and Rory Buchholz, 36, both of Savanna, Ill., were passengers in the vehicle.

During the search of Wills’ person, deputies discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Wills faces felony drug charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Both Wills and Buchholz were charged for the warrants.

This incident remains under investigation.