Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs, possession of stolen trailer and backhoe

(From left to right) Cody A. Jones, 33, of Oquawka; Matthew S. Millage, 45, of Keithsburg.

A traffic stop on Monday in Henderson County leads to arrests for drug possession and stolen property.

Just before 8 a.m., a Henderson County deputy pulled over a pickup truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer with a backhoe for multiple violations on Illinois 164 east of Oquawka.

The driver, Cody A Jones, 33, of Oquawka, was arrested on a $10,000 Henderson County warrant for failure to appear on multiple charges, and $3,000 Mercer County warrant for retail theft.

After checking the trailer and backhoe, the deputy discovered the trailer was reported stolen from Coralville in Iowa, and the backhoe was stolen from Warren County.

The deputy then searched the truck and found drug paraphernalia, 23 grams of cannabis, and 43 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition to the warrant arrests, Jones was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class X felony) and possession of stolen property $10,000 to $100,000 in value (Class 2 felony). Jones’ bond was set at $150,000.

The passenger, Matthew S. Millage, 45, of Keithsburg, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class X felony). Millage’s bond was set at $75,000.

Additional charges may be filed later.