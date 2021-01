On Saturday around 10:45 p.m., a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a routine traffic stop on U.S. Route 34 near Stevenson Lake in Gulfport, Illinois.

As a result of the stop, Chaice R. Walter, 41, of Burlington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Walter was taken to the Henderson County Jail on no bond. A judge later set a bond for $3000 with a future court date.