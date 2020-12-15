Traffic stop leads to drug possession arrest

A traffic stop in Henderson County lead to the arrest of a man for drug possession.

A Henderson County Sheriff Deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Chet E. Dehaven, 45, of Pontoosuc, Illinois, on U.S. Route 34 in Gulfport, near Stevenson Lake.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found methamphetamine and cannabis.

Dehaven was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. He was also arrested on a Hancock County warrant.

Dehaven was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing by a judge.