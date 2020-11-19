Traffic stop leads to gun and drug charges

On Thursday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 74 near Galesburg that lead to the arrest of the driver on gun, drug, and other charges.

Jaylon I. Walden, 22, of Peoria, was traveling 87 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone in the westbound lanes when he was pulled over at mile marker 44, just north of Galesburg.

During the stop, Knox County Sheriff Deputies found a modified 12 gauge shotgun, 29 medical use only THC pens, and 8 bags of cannabis with approximately 400 grams of cannabis in the vehicle.

Walden was arrested and charged with:

Armed violence

Driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds

Unlawful possession/consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Possession of cannabis

Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

Speeding

Improper lane usage

Walden is currently being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.