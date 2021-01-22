Traffic stop leads to search of home, drug charges for Rock Falls man

On Wednesday, the Rock Falls Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Jason Dziudzek, 34, of Rock Falls.

Dziudzek was found to be wanted on multiple out of county warrants and driving on a revoked license. He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

After the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed by the Rock Falls Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force at 710 14th Avenue in Rock Falls.

The search resulted in the seizure of 30 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Dziudezek was also charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 15-100 grams (Class X felony).

Additional charges are pending.

Dziudezek is currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail.