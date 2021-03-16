Traffic stop results in 3 arrests

Three people were arrested on felony charges Friday night after a traffic stop in Henderson County.

It happened around 9:44 p.m on Township Road 2560N at Township Road 1500E in Oquawka Township.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of Michael A. Abbott, 31, of Oquawka on felony drug charges. Abbott was arrested for driving while license suspended and a search of the vehicle discovered methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe, Henderson County Sheriff Don Seitz announced Tuesday.

Tawnee M. Cree, 36, of Keithsburg was arrested on a Mercer County felony warrant for obstructing justice and destroying evidence and Nick A. Weber, 35, of Keithsburg was arrested on a Mercer County felony warrant for obstructing justice and destroying evidence.

All three were transported to the Henderson County Jail.