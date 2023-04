A section of the Iowa River Trail north of the Benton Street Bridge will be temporarily closed today as searchers continue to look for Cristian Martinez, age 20 of Muscatine. The section of the trail affected is from Myrtle Avenue to Benton Street. The trail is expected to reopen tomorrow.

River Trail closure (photo submitted)

Anyone with any information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.