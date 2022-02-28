A trailer crashed into two buildings overnight in the 3000 block of Rockingham in Davenport, near the Hy-Vee.

This was just around midnight.

A house appears to have suffered the most damage.

Our crew saw at least one ambulance and one person being taken away on a stretcher. It appeared as though rescue personnel also were still attending to someone in the structure.

Police and fire crews from Davenport, as well as the Iowa State Patrol, were on scene.

At least one vehicle other than the trailer was seen to have been damaged. It was resting at the corner of Rockingham and Concord.

It is not known at this time precisely how many people were injured in the incident. The cause of the crash is also not yet known.

When we have more information, we will bring it to you on air and online.