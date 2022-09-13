The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood are teaming up to host a free Bike Safety Fest 1-4 p.m. Saturday at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.

Bring your youth or adult bike and/or helmet to be checked for common safety features and fittings. Representatives from the QC Adaptive Sports Association will speak about riding with a special need or disability.

The Bi-State Regional Commission will hand out free Quad City area trails maps. There will also be live music, raffle prizes, and free Crawford Brewery samples.

Find the event on Facebook for the most updated weather information.

The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators, and residents. The mission is to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles. These events are family-friendly activities designed to showcase the Bettendorf trails and have participants check out new activities, including riding with a special need.

For more information, contact Becky Lovich at blovich@bettendorf.org.