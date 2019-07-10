Train derailment closes Government Bridge

The Government Bridge is closed on July 10, 2019 due to a train derailment. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The Government Bridge and Rock Island Arsenal’s Davenport Gate are closed until further notice after a Canadian Pacific train derailed on the bridge around Noon on Tuesday.

The train partially derailed on the Government Bridge near Lock and Dam 15 at Rock Island Arsenal.

The lock is also closed to barge traffic as the swing span cannot be moved. Railroad officials informed the Arsenal that they must bring a crane from one of two remote locations to put the train back on the tracks.

Railroad officials said the recovery could take up to eight hours. The rail cars attached to the locomotive were decoupled and moved to Rock Island. There were no leaks of cargo or hazardous materials stemming from the accident.

The Rock Island Viaduct, which has been closing nightly for construction works, will close tonight as planned.

Here’s a view from our weather cam:

A view from Davenport of the train derailment that closed the Government Bridge on July 10, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)



