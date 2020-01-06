Train derailment in LeClaire causes concern about the speed of trains passing by

Crews have cleaned up all of the box cars and are expected to have everything finished by Monday. Local Four spotted a train moving very slowly through LeClaire which has brought up the concern of how fast trains used to pass by. There is still no word on how fast the train was traveling when it derailed.

People have all told Local Four that trains fly by through LeClaire and they all want them to slow down. They hope this incident brings up the discussion for them to slow down because everyone was fortunate that no people were down near the tracks and no property was damaged.

Owners of shops and restaurants all said that business remained steady and that their balcony’s were a hot commodity with people wanting to check out the derailment. They all appreciate their customers coming out despite road closures and few parking spots available.