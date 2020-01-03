UPDATE: U.S. Route 67 is from Eagle Ridge Road to Territorial Road is now open.

PREVIOUS UPDATE : Authorities responded to reports of a train derailment in LeClaire, Iowa Friday at 11:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

HAZMAT teams are mitigating a chemical leak that was discovered initially. According to a release from Scott County Emergency Management, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are advising the public to avoid the downtown LeClaire area. U.S. Route 67 is closed from Eagle Ridge Road to Territorial Road.

PREVIOUS UPDATE : A hazardous materials team is on the scene.

Businesses on the other side of the railroad track on the corner of Cody Road and Eagle Ridge Road are blocked off from the rest of town because the train extends that far south. This includes Pizza Hut, Bierstube LeClaire, and the Holiday Inn Express.

Traffic coming northbound on Cody Road (U.S. Highway 67) is being diverted at 8th Street in LeClaire.

People are being asked to evacuate within 150 feet of the derailment site, according to an officer on the scene. The derailment site is just north of Front Street and Wisconsin.

EARLIER: A train derailed in LeClaire on Friday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. about a half block north of Wisconsin and Front Street.

Emergency crews have evacuated the right side of Cody Road for about 150 feet — or about the length of a street block.

Cody Road is down to one lane. Traffic is taking turns to get through.

The train extends south all the way to Eagle Ridge Road, cutting off businesses near the river from the rest of town.

Local 4 News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

Another look at the derailed train in LeClaire on January 3, 2020. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

#BREAKING: Train derailment at Jones St. and N. Cody Road in LeClaire. It occurred within the past 30-40 minutes. Traffic is blocked off for 150 feet. A story is currently developing on https://t.co/WKM0ZhZemO. Photo courtesy of @TheJoshAVinson. pic.twitter.com/XRLyVSx4yc — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) January 3, 2020

A train derailed in LeClaire at Front and Wisconsin Streets. Cody Road has also been shut down. A substance is leaking from the tanker. Officials are assessing the damage. With the wheels clearly broken, this could be a while @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/7uuwWS50Ek — Eric Zizich (@Eric_Zizich) January 3, 2020

A train derailed in LeClaire on January 3, 2020. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

A train derailed in LeClaire, blocking access to some businesses on January 3, 2020. (Josh Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

A train derailed in LeClaire on January 3, 2020. (Josh Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

A train derailed in LeClaire on January 3, 2020. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

If possible, please avoid S. Cody Road and Wisconsin St. in #LeClaire, #Iowa. Traffic is gradually flowing southbound, but the right-hand side of the road going northbound is currently blocked off. #qctraffic pic.twitter.com/g4CdNCNDpB — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) January 3, 2020