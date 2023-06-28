UPDATE: A train derailment closed a road in Davenport on Wednesday.

Concord Street was shut down after 21 cars derailed. Crews were out with cranes inspecting the fallen rail cars.

“A train operating at slow speed in CPKC’s Nahant Yard in Davenport derailed 21 cars Tuesday evening,” a spokesperson for CPKC told Local 4 News. “There were no injuries, no spills of any hazardous materials and there is no threat to public safety.”

Three of the cars involved are carrying loads of liquid asphalt, but CPKC said “there were no leaks from those cars.”

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: A train derailment closed a road in Davenport on Wednesday.

Concord Street was shut down after at least four cars derailed.

Crews were out with cranes inspecting the fallen rail cars.

Local 4 News reached out to Canadian Pacific, but we have not yet heard back.