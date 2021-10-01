Train hits, kills Kewanee man walking on tracks

A Kewanee man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night.

According to the their Facebook page, the Kewanee Police Department was notified around 8:24 p.m. Thursday that a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train. The post said 60-year-old Mark Merritt “was walking eastbound on the tracks towards the oncoming train.” Responding officers located Merritt just off the tracks by the viaduct. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Facebook post said the train operators reported that the train was traveling westbound through Kewanee when the accident happened. Detectives have processed the scene and taken statements from the train operators. The video footage from the Amtrak train will be reviewed to verify the reports.