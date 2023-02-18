The tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed to the public starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, for a floor resurfacing project. The tipping floor is scheduled to reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

Residents who plan to take material to the tipping floor (trash, household hazardous waste) and drop off areas for recycling, appliances and electronics, and tires will need to hold onto that material until the floor is reopened. a news release says.

The top surface of the tipping floor was determined to be in need of a high strength concrete resurfacing following years of wear from daily operations of receiving and processing municipal and commercial waste. The City contracted with Bolton and Menk to assist the Solid Waste Division of the Department of Public Works in developing a plan to restore the surface of the tipping floor.

KE Flatwork, Inc., was the lowest responsible bidder for the project at $301,947.00 and was awarded the contract by the Muscatine City Council at their February 2 meeting.

All customers will not be permitted to drop off material after 2:00 p.m. on March 1 with the last load on the scale at 1:45 p.m.

“Curbside refuse and recycling collection will operate as normal,” David Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine, said.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-9689.