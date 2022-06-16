Firefighters quickly contained a fire Thursday morning in a transformer at the Cordova Energy Center, a natural gas-fueled combined-cycle electrical generation plant.

No one was injured, no buildings or structures were damaged, and no residential or business utility customers were affected, according to a statement from plant owner BHE Renewables.

Employees observed the fire at 9:48 a.m., which was apparently caused by mechanical failure, the company said. An undetermined amount of oil that subsequently leaked from the transformer has been contained to the site. All proper authorities have been notified, the release said.

The Cordova Energy Center, located in Illinois, is a natural gas-fueled combined-cycle generation plant owned by Cordova Energy Company LLC., an indirect subsidiary of BHE Renewables. The facility’s net capacity is approximately 551 megawatts.

BHE Renewables is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is headquartered in Des Moines.