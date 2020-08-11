Transmitter Damage | WHBF & KGCW Outage

To our over-the-air viewers:

Monday’s storm knocked out electrical service to the WHBF transmitter site in Bettendorf and also destroyed the generator in place there to deal with this kind of problem. We have a back-up generator en route to Bettendorf to get the WHBF signal stream back up and running, hopefully sometime Tuesday. The signal will also return if and when MidAmerican is able to restore power to that area.

Similarly, the storm damaged critical electrical equipment in Orion, IL where the KGCW transmission equipment is located, interrupting our over-the-air signal for those stations. We have submitted a service ticket and are waiting for technicians to respond.

Rest assured we are doing everything we can to affect repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.