Travel the globe with ‘Stories Around the World’

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities and Bettendorf Public Library invite you on a trek around the globe with “Stories Around the World.”

Local educators and St. Ambrose University and Augustana College students will share their amazing study abroad experiences from around the world and share upcoming trips. Presenters include Dr. Mariano Magalhães (Augustana College), Dr. Kirk Kelley (St. Ambrose University), Dr. Terri Switzer (St. Ambrose University) and Dr. Duk Kim (St. Ambrose University).

“Stories Around the World” is Tuesday, January 25, 7:00 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Public Library requires that non-vaccinated individuals wear a mask, while vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

