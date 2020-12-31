Travelers can expect delays from road closure beginning Monday

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, 38th Street from 6th to 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed to northbound traffic for a water repair.

The closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as drivers, a news release says. Pending favorable weather, the area should reopen on Thursday.



Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. City officials ask drivers to follow posted signs

for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.