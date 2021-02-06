Traveling nurse loses grandfather to COVID-19; Urges people to take pandemic seriously

This week we here at Local 4 are paying tribute to people who died from COVID-19. A family from Clinton feels that pain and hopes their experience convinces people to take the pandemic seriously.

At least 1,000 people in the greater Quad Cities area died from the pandemic.

It’s a pain that no one wants to feel.

“He just was such a good guy. You know, there are just some people that are just kind,” Amanda Peters said about her grandfather.

Peters from Clinton said he was a hardworking family man.

“He built everything that he had in his life himself. Loved his kids and all of his family. His grandkids and his great grandkids you know more than probably anything else,” she said.

Peters is a traveling nurse who has witnessed first hand the heartbreak caused by the pandemic which made this a hard loss.

“You feel so helpless especially as a nurse, when your drive all the time is just to try to fix everything,” she said.

She has used her social media to share candid posts about what it’s been like to be on the frontlines of the virus.

“It does feel really heavy sometimes. Our healthcare workers are carrying a really heavy mental burden right now,” she said.

She’s encouraging people to do the right thing by following guidelines.

“We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing all along to keep eachother safe. There’s no other way to do it,” she said.

She hopes that those who loved her grandfather remember his positive attitude.

“Being quick with a smile and a joke. You don’t know how much of a difference those little things like that make in someone else’s life,” she said.