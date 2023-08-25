The city of Rock Falls will host the Travelling Vietnam Memorial Wall display Sept. 1st through Sept. 3rd, 2023, at the RB&W District Park.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at approximately 10 a.m., the truck carrying the display and its crew will be escorted into town. This will begin at the south city limits on Illinois Route 40 and travel north on Illinois 40 (1st Avenue) to East 2nd Street, according to a police department release Friday.

The designated viewing area in Rock Falls will be on the east side of Illinois 40 (1st Avenue), between Dixon Avenue and 2nd Street.

There will be a designated public viewing area on the east side of Illinois 40 (1st Avenue) between Dixon Avenue and 2nd Street. The public is encouraged to welcome this tribute to Vietnam War veterans by assembling in the designated area at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31st.

Rock Falls Police, with assistance from Sterling Police and the Illinois State Police, will be providing traffic control to ensure the display and its escorts arrive safely at the RB&W District.

For more information on the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall, click HERE.