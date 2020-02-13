Tre Henderson guilty in the murder of 5-year-old

A Scott County jury found Tre Henderson guilty of first degree murder, child endangerment multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.

At the end of the nine day trial, Henderson was convicted of causing numerous blunt force injuries resulting in severe brain damage and the death of a 5-year-old victim. The child had many injuries over his entire body.

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2020. First degree murder has a mandatory life sentence and each child endangerment charge carries a 50 year sentence.