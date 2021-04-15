Tre Henderson loses appeal of first degree murder conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Tre Henderson for first degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Henderson was appealing the conviction based on a lack of evidence proving he did an act that caused the death of the child.

The Court of Appeals found there was sufficient circumstantial evidence presented in the case to “prove beyond a reasonable doubt Henderson caused the injuries.”

The court also upheld Henderson’s other convictions of multiple acts of child endangerment and child endangerment resulting in death.

Henderson was found guilty of first degree murder by a Scott County jury in February of 2020 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.