Treadmill Heroes opens second location in Bettendorf

Sales associate Kristen, store manager Kacey, and commercial sales rep Don inside the new Bettendorf Treadmill Heroes location (contributed photo.)

After 12 years in the Quad Cities area, locally owned Treadmill Heroes has opened a second fitness equipment retail location in Bettendorf.

The new location opened on July 1. The home base remains in Wilton.

Treadmill Heroes is a fitness equipment service company that for the last two years has also been selling new and used exercise equipment.

Treadmill Heroes has participated in a variety of events including the QC Marathon, Shine On Quad Cities, and the Bettendorf Halloween parade.

“We love participating in local events and finding new and inventive ways to give back to those in the community,” said Joe Brammeier, owner of Treadmill Heroes.