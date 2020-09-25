‘Treasure hunt’ on Muscatine trails offers family fun

Muscatine trail trekkers will race against the clock to follow a long-lost “pirate’s map” and cryptic clues in a hunt for “treasure.”

The self-led scavenger hunt will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and continue through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, according to a press release from Muscatine Parks & Recreation.

A red “X” will mark the spot at six various Muscatine landmarks, which can be found along city trails if the pirate’s riddles are correctly deciphered.

Participants must submit a photo entry of each “X” they find to win their pirate’s treasure prize.

Interested runners, walkers or cyclists can register around Muscatine in-person at the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department office, by phone at 563-263-0241, or https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/3925

Registration is ongoing with a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The registration fee of $5 and includes the trail map, clue sheet and pirate’s treasure prize with photo submission of all six landmark locations.

