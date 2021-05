A tree being cut down on 8th Street in Silvis falls the wrong way and lands on a house on May 11, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A tree cutting went awry Tuesday morning when it fell the wrong way damaging two homes on 8th Street in Silvis.

While the house where the tree was being cut down only had minor damage, the neighboring home took the brunt of the fallen tree causing some significant damage.

No one was injured from the accident.