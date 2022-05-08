National Arbor Day was observed on April 29. The City of Galesburg has been a Tree City USA for the past 22 years, and planted a Redpointe Maple at H.T. Custer Park to celebrate Arbor Day’s 150th anniversary.



The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.



