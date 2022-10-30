Trees Forever is hosting a free tree giveaway to help expand and strengthen the local tree canopy. Trees are free to anyone living in a county in Iowa or Illinois that was affected by a derecho. The giveaway takes place on Friday, November 4 from 3- 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Clinton Park, located in the 300 block of South Third Street in Clinton. There is a limit of two trees per vehicle and six varieties – Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, Shingle Oak, Bur Oak, Hackberry and Kentucky coffeetree – are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway is a drive-through event. All vehicles must enter the line from South Fourth Street, turning left onto Fourth Avenue South. The line will continue onto South Third Street and wind within the parking lot rows. Once the trees are loaded by volunteers, all vehicles must exit right into the westbound lane of Fourth Avenue South. Participants are asked to follow the signs and cones.

These trees range from three- to 10-gallon containers and will be roughly two to five feet in size. Research has shown that smaller trees quickly catch up to larger ones planted at the same time because of a shorter period of establishment and tend to be healthier overall. For more information, visit the Clinton Trees Forever Facebook page.