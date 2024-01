If you live in Clinton, it might be time to take down the holiday decorations, especially if you had a live tree.

A news release from the city says they will pick up live Christmas trees with no stands, decorations, tinsel or bags starting the week of January 8th. Trees should be left in the same area where the solid waste is collected. Pickup could take several weeks to complete. Residents can click here to submit a pickup request.

Call the Public Works Office at (242) 2144 with questions.