Tree planting event will help replace those lost by disease, derecho

A total of 500 trees will be planted throughout Muscatine this week.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with HNI Corporation to host a tree planting event Thursday and Friday.

The corporation donated 500 three to four feet tall trees, as well as stakes.

Over 100 volunteers are expected to plant trees at 18 sites throughout the Muscatine Park System.

Muscatine Branching Out will provide proper tree planting guidance to all volunteers to ensure the health of the trees during planting.

The parks and recreation department will also help coordinate the plantings.

They say the mission of this event is to replace trees lost to disease and severe storms like last year’s derecho.

“Many of our city parks have lost trees due to diseases, insect infestation and severe weather,” said Park Maintenance Superintendent Nick Gow. “This tree planting will help our community keep diversifying our urban habitat and expand our tree canopy.”

Three trees will be planted at the following parks and facilities:

Muscatine riverfront

Weed Park

Fuller Park

Taylor Park

Musser Park

Muscatine Dog Park

Duncan Park

Mark Twain Overlook

Brook Street Park

Sister Cities Park

4th Street Park

Eversmyer Park

Oak Park

Lucas Park

Greenwood Cemetery

Muscatine Soccer Complex

Kent Stein Park

Muscatine Municipal Golf Course

The city says this effort was part of HNI’s commitment to giving back to the communities where they operate, adding that it coincides with and supports Arbor Day, which is on Friday.

“We are thankful to HNI for their donation of the trees, and the volunteers to help plant,” said Gow. “We are also thankful for the Muscatine Branching Out volunteers who have the expertise in tree planting to help ensure the health of the trees during planting.”

RELATED CONTENT