A tree removal gone awry over the summer left a Rock Island woman with significant property damage.

A tree cutter took down a tree next door, when it fell on powerlines and the woman’s fence.

Midamerican Energy says, 25 homes lost power for several hours before crews repaired the damage.

The fence still has not been fixed.

The homeowner tells Local 4 what it was like to watch the tree fall, as she caught it on camera.