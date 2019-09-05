Trendy boutique in Illinois making sure no one has the same outfit

A thriving boutique in Illinois started with an idea by two local women.
Jaime Ballard and Erin Elliott opened Maude Specklebelly’s in 2014.
Their boutique sells clothes, shoes, jewelry and greeting cards.
They began turning their vision into a reality when Monmouth hosted a small business retail competition.
Ballard’s simple hope to make extra money with her graphic design talent quickly turned into a lot more.
“We had six days to put our plan and financials together,” Ballard says. “And we won. So here we are! We opened that December so it was a great time to get our doors open. So here we are almost five years later.”