Trespasser arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrant

On Tuesday just after 5 p.m., the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespass complaint at a residence in the 5900 block of 155th Street.

When deputies arrived, they were told the suspect, Travis Anthony Lars Cline, 28, of Burlington, had left on foot.

Cline was found by deputies in the 14000 block of Highway 99 where they stopped him.

Deputies discovered Cline had an arrest warrant for parole violation and that he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Cline was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, as well as the warrant.

Cline was taken to the Des Moines County Jail with no bond.