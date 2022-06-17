Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Trevor Noah — the Emmy Award-winning host of the “The Daily Show” — will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Friday, Aug. 19.

The South African born comedian (who was this year’s headliner at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner) has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” on Netflix, which received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” speaks at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On top of his television comedy, Noah is a bestselling author reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list with his book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

“To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a Friday release. “This is one of our most diverse lineups in years with multiple music genres represented, a popular comedian and harness racing to kick it all off. We cannot wait to welcome fairgoers in August.”

Tickets for Trevor Noah will go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

The complete State Fair grandstand lineup and ticket prices are:

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $57 / SRO Track – $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track – $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $105

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Friday, August 19: Trevor Noah

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110

A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.