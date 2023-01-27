Comedian Trey Kennedy takes the stage at the Adler Theatre July 16!

Native Oklahoman Kennedy originally found fame via social media on Vine, with over 2.5 millions followers, discovering a passion for entertainment. Continuing his work on social media platforms through his podcast, ‘Correct Opinions,’ and his self-produced comedy special ‘Are You For Real?’ is available here.

(adlertheatre.com)

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up is Sunday, July 16, 7:00 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, located at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets or more information, click here.