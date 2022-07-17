The world was a very different place 73 years ago, when members of Rock Island’s Tri City Jewish Center buried a time capsule near the entrance of their synagogue, located at the time at 1807 Seventh Avenue. A gallon of gas was 23 cents, milk was 63 cents a gallon and a new house cost around $30,000.

Decades later, that address is now the home of the Word of Life Church and both congregations are joining together at that location to open the time capsule and see what treasures and memories are inside. Members of the public are invited to join the congregations on Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. for the cutting of concrete and unsealing of the time capsule. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

For further information contact Ryan Colgan, Administrator of Congregation Beth Israel (TCJC) at 309-788-3426.