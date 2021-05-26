Trial continues as paramedics describe grisly 2017 murder scene

Paramedics who were at the scene of a brutal 2017 murder testified Wednesday about finding a slain woman as a trial for the murder suspect continued in Rock Island County Court.

In 2017, a Rock Island County grand jury indicted Sean E. Rogers for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rochelle Davis, 43. His jury trial began Monday.

Rochelle Davis

The indictment says Rogers struck Davis in the head with a bat.

Davis was found dead June 2, 2017, inside a home near the corner of 25th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island after police responded to a battery complaint.

When they arrived, police said, two juvenile victims were injured from battery and both were taken to a nearby hospital. One later was flown to a hospital in Peoria for treatment.

Local 4 News, only station in the courtroom, heard Rock Island firefighter/paramedic Darwin Burton testify Wednesday about being at the scene. Emergency responders found “two young males that were assaulted,” he said.

A police officer led Burton through the house to the basement, where another victim had been discovered.

In the basement, Burton saw someone covered in a blanket. When he removed the blanket, he saw a woman with severe trauma to her face.

She did not have a pulse, Burton said.

Rock Island firefighter/paramedic Anthony Schooley also was at the scene, he testified.

Schooley saw an 11-year-old boy with a deep 5-to-6-inch cut on his forehead. Schooley was among those who gave medical care to the boy, who had trouble keeping his eyes open. “I had to keep talking to him to keep him awake,” Schooley said.

He said another person at the scene needed treatment, too.

Geneseo Police Officer Kelly Sullivan, formerly with the Rock Island Police Department, also was at the scene, and said he saw blood spattered all over the walls in the kitchen. He also saw a broken knife, a screwdriver and more blood on the stairs.

The trial continued Monday afternoon.