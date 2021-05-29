Trial for 2017 murder set to continue Tuesday

The trial of a suspect in a 2017 murder and battery in Rock Island will continue Tuesday in Rock Island County Court.

In 2017, a Rock Island County grand jury indicted 53-year-old Sean E. Rogers for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rochelle Davis, 43.

Rogers, whose jury trial began Monday, is accused of striking Davis in the head with a bat.

Davis was found dead June 2, 2017, inside a home near the corner of 25th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island after police responded to a battery complaint.

When they arrived, police said, two juvenile victims were injured from battery and both were taken to a nearby hospital. One later was flown to a hospital in Peoria for treatment.

On Wednesday, Local 4 News was in the courtroom when Rock Island firefighters/paramedics testified about the victims and the bloody scene they found inside the house.

Rogers appeared Friday with his attorneys in the courtroom, where Kevin Zeeb, expert in forensic biology, was among the witnesses, court records say. Also appearing as a witness was Jennifer MacRitchie, an expert in forensic biology and DNA.

Testimony will resume at 8:30 a.m. June 1 after court proceedings recessed over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Rogers remains in Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.