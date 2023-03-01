A 24-year-old Davenport homicide suspect – now scheduled for a jury trial – has been granted additional money for a psychologist.

Demetrius R. Howard Jr., of Davenport, is being held on $1 million cash-only bond in Scott County Jail in connection with the shooting death of Corey Martin, 25, on Feb. 28, 2022, outside the GD Xpress gas station, 4607 N. Pine St., Davenport.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Howard appeared in Scott County Court on Wednesday via a Zoom conference, where a judge granted his request for additional funds. A document filed Feb. 17 shows a jury trial is set for June 5-13 in Scott County Court.

In court records, Howard is accused of “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” in the slaying.

The scene of the fatal shooting Feb. 28, 2022 (photo by Linda Cook)

Howard will be prosecuted as a habitual offender, court records show.

“The State hereby notifies (Howard) that it intends to pursue a sentencing enhancement as (he) is a habitual offender” and is “the same person who has been twice previously convicted of felonies” in Scott and Rock Island Counties, according to court records.

Howard pleaded not guilty in documents filed April 13 in Scott County Court. He has demanded a speedy trial.

The February homicide

Davenport Police were called to GDXpress, 4607 N. Pine St., shortly after 9:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Police say Howard and the other man had been fighting when Howard drew a gun and began to shoot at the victim as he ran away, arrest affidavits say.

The scene of the fatal shooting Feb. 28, 2022 (photo by Linda Cook)

Howard chased the victim out of the store while he continued to shoot. The other man was struck by gunfire, and died from his injuries, affidavits say.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say. Police found casings at the scene.

Charges and prior convictions

Howard faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony. A class A felony is the most serious type of felony and is punishable by life imprisonment. A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines.

Howard has prior Iowa felony convictions: First-degree burglary in 2015, domestic abuse with injury in 2016, and a second-degree domestic conviction in 2017. In Illinois he was convicted of resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery in 2020, arrest affidavits say.