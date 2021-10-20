Trick-or-treat safety

Little monsters, princesses and superheroes will soon be knocking on your door for Halloween treats, and the Galesburg Police Department has some safety tips to keep this a very happy Halloween.

Always accompany children trick-or-treating

Look both ways before crossing the street

Always be aware of your surroundings

Remind children to walk, not run, from house to house

Inspect all candy before consuming

Use sidewalks when possible

Use flashlights and glow sticks for visibility

Stay in groups

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers

If driving, slow down and be especially alert for pedestrians in residential neighborhoods

The Galesburg Police Department is hosting a trick-or-treat stop in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. Kids are encouraged to stop by to trick-or-treat and visit with Police Department staff.