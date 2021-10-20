Trick-or-treat safety

Little monsters, princesses and superheroes will soon be knocking on your door for Halloween treats, and the Galesburg Police Department has some safety tips to keep this a very happy Halloween.

  • Always accompany children trick-or-treating
  • Look both ways before crossing the street
  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Remind children to walk, not run, from house to house
  • Inspect all candy before consuming
  • Use sidewalks when possible
  • Use flashlights and glow sticks for visibility
  • Stay in groups
  • Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers
  • If driving, slow down and be especially alert for pedestrians in residential neighborhoods

The Galesburg Police Department is hosting a trick-or-treat stop in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. Kids are encouraged to stop by to trick-or-treat and visit with Police Department staff. 

